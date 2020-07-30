Flooding hits roads in Calhoun County

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Reports of flooded roads have spawned out of Calhoun County Thursday evening.

Calhoun County dispatchers say that Route 16 South near Grantsville is currently flooded. They say the drainage system is blocked.

A few homes have had flooded basements in Grantsville due to the high water.

There are also few reports of low water on some bridges in the area.

