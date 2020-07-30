Advertisement

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

'We're heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord'
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal,” Cain’s Twitter account said.

“We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord.”

Cain was diagnosed in early July with coronavirus after attending a Trump presidential rally in Oklahoma City.

The Newsmax contributor and former Godfather’s Pizza CEO posted a photo to his Twitter account from the rally. He was shown not wearing a mask and not social distancing in the crowd of thousands.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” a statement at the time said.

At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.

