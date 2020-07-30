Large tree falls and blocks portion of main road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy storms moved through the region Thursday and caused a large tree to fall along 5th Avenue in Huntington.

The tree fell in between 4th and 5th Streets.

No word if anyone was injured as the tree came down or if any property damage has been reported.

Our crew at the scene tells us a portion of the tree does appear to be on top of a car.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.