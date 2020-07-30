LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cross-contamination is one of the biggest issues when it comes to spreading COVID-19.

Wearing a mask is great, but when you leave it somewhere or set it down, germs are being transferred.

Health leaders say wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but, it turns out, wearing it properly, not to mention keeping up with it, is a little more complicated.

For Charlie Clark, necessity was the mother of invention. After being kicked out of Costco for not wearing a mask, he wanted to make sure he never forgot it again.

“I grabbed my wife’s sewing kit and sewed a mask to my hat so I never forgot it again,” Clark said.

It wasn’t much to look at, but the idea was a good one and, with the help of his neighbor, they developed a nicer version of Charlie’s brainchild and MASKkap was born.

Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap (MASKkap)

In addition to the cap, they’re now selling “maskies.”

“You simply snap it around the ear loops, wear your mask like normal, then drop it down when you’re done.”

To keep up with demand, Charlie’s company is producing about 1,500 maskies a day. Many of which, are being bought by schools across the commonwealth to protect both students and staff.

“It’s a way to help make sure that teachers don’t get the virus because they had to pick up a dirty mask,” Clark said. “Maybe that child doesn’t grab the wrong mask by accident. It’s a convenience factor, of course, but it’s also helping to cut down on cross-contamination from all surfaces.”

You can get a mask at any Kentucky Branded location or online at maskkap.com.

