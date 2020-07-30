Advertisement

Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cross-contamination is one of the biggest issues when it comes to spreading COVID-19.

Wearing a mask is great, but when you leave it somewhere or set it down, germs are being transferred.

Health leaders say wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but, it turns out, wearing it properly, not to mention keeping up with it, is a little more complicated.

For Charlie Clark, necessity was the mother of invention. After being kicked out of Costco for not wearing a mask, he wanted to make sure he never forgot it again.

“I grabbed my wife’s sewing kit and sewed a mask to my hat so I never forgot it again,” Clark said.

It wasn’t much to look at, but the idea was a good one and, with the help of his neighbor, they developed a nicer version of Charlie’s brainchild and MASKkap was born.

Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap
Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap(MASKkap)

In addition to the cap, they’re now selling “maskies.”

“You simply snap it around the ear loops, wear your mask like normal, then drop it down when you’re done.”

To keep up with demand, Charlie’s company is producing about 1,500 maskies a day. Many of which, are being bought by schools across the commonwealth to protect both students and staff.

In addition to the cap, they’re now selling “maskies.”
In addition to the cap, they’re now selling “maskies.”(MASKkap)

“It’s a way to help make sure that teachers don’t get the virus because they had to pick up a dirty mask,” Clark said. “Maybe that child doesn’t grab the wrong mask by accident. It’s a convenience factor, of course, but it’s also helping to cut down on cross-contamination from all surfaces.”

You can get a mask at any Kentucky Branded location or online at maskkap.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Large tree falls and blocks portion of main road in Huntington

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The tree came down in between 4th and 5th Streets.

Studio 3

NASA’S mission to Mars

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
NASA Scientist Katie Stack Morgan on Studio 3.

Video

NASA'S mission to Mars

Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASA'S mission to Mars

Studio 3

Marshall University Speech & Hearing Center

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Clinical Assistant Professor Jen Baker on Studio 3.

Local

W.Va. delegate wants to protect churches, schools and businesses from COVID-related lawsuits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A West Virginia delegate wants legislation protecting essential institutions and organizations from potential COVID-related lawsuits to be considered in a special legislative session

Latest News

Video

Marshall University Speech & Hearing Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
Marshall University Speech & Hearing Center

News

Two vehicle crash causes road closure in Intstitute

Updated: 2 hours ago
A two vehicle wreck has caused road closures in Institute late Thursday morning.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 6,374 cases, 112 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
4,589 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

Local

Two coronavirus deaths reported at West Virginia nursing home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Justice announced the deaths at the Princeton Health Care Center at the same time he expressed concerns Wednesday about a bump in virus cases along the state’s southern and western borders.

Local

Senator, Union Leader: Postal Service Considers Downsizing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Manchin on Wednesday said he has received numerous reports from post offices and colleagues about service cuts or looming closures in West Virginia and elsewhere. That prompted him to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy requesting an explanation.