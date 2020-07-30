Advertisement

Logan County, Ky. woman mistakenly planted seeds from China, and this is what happened

This is what sprouted when a woman mistakenly planted the seeds she received from China in June.
This is what sprouted when a woman mistakenly planted the seeds she received from China in June.(Tiffany Lowery)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman in Logan County said she received seeds back in June and believed they were from her planting club, so she planted them.

“I didn’t realize it was a thing until I saw it on the news,” Tiffany Lowery said.

The image she shared with 13 News shows seeds and a package with Chinese postage, similar to what has been shared by various news outlets and officials.

Seeds and packaging Logan Co. woman received from China back in June.
Seeds and packaging Logan Co. woman received from China back in June.

After receiving the seeds she planted them, and a plant sprouted in a pot near her house.

“I planted them not realizing it was a bad thing. I was in a gift giving group on Facebook and thought it was from one of the members.”

Lowery said once she realized the seeds were not to be planted, she contacted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. According to Lowery, KDA told her to either burn the plant or double bag it and throw it in the trash. She tried to burn the plant, but said it was difficult, so has triple bagged it, but has not thrown it in the trash yet.

Meanwhile, KDA has released a statement to 13 News regarding guidance on what to do with plants that have sprouted from the seeds. The department is still waiting on advisement from the USDA-APHIS on the matter.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we reached out again to USDA-APHIS for further guidance on what to do with plant material,” said Sean Southard, Director of Communications for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

“We encourage all those who have received unsolicited seeds to bag the seeds and send them to USDA-APHIS Plant Protection Quarantine in Hebron, Kentucky. We have been in communication with USDA-APHIS and they continue to investigate this matter. We expect further guidance soon from USDA and once we have that, we will certainly communicate it to the public,” explained Southard.

Individuals who have received suspicious packages with seeds should put them in an airtight bag and ship them to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Division of Plant Protection Quarantine at USDA-APHIS PPQ, P.O. Box 475, Hebron, Kentucky 41048.

Individuals are also encouraged to contact the Kentucky Department of Agriculture at (502) 573-0282 or e-mail ag.web@ky.gov.

MORE: Cave City woman among hundreds who receives mysterious seeds from China

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Large tree falls and blocks portion of main road in Huntington

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The tree came down in between 4th and 5th Streets.

Studio 3

NASA’S mission to Mars

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
NASA Scientist Katie Stack Morgan on Studio 3.

Video

NASA'S mission to Mars

Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASA'S mission to Mars

Studio 3

Marshall University Speech & Hearing Center

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Clinical Assistant Professor Jen Baker on Studio 3.

Local

W.Va. delegate wants to protect churches, schools and businesses from COVID-related lawsuits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A West Virginia delegate wants legislation protecting essential institutions and organizations from potential COVID-related lawsuits to be considered in a special legislative session

Latest News

Video

Marshall University Speech & Hearing Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
Marshall University Speech & Hearing Center

Local

Lexington man’s invention attaches mask to baseball cap

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Cross-contamination is one of the biggest issues when it comes to spreading COVID-19. Wearing a mask is great, but when you leave it somewhere or set it down, germs are being transferred.

News

Two vehicle crash causes road closure in Intstitute

Updated: 2 hours ago
A two vehicle wreck has caused road closures in Institute late Thursday morning.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 6,374 cases, 112 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
4,589 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

Local

Two coronavirus deaths reported at West Virginia nursing home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Justice announced the deaths at the Princeton Health Care Center at the same time he expressed concerns Wednesday about a bump in virus cases along the state’s southern and western borders.

Local

Senator, Union Leader: Postal Service Considers Downsizing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Manchin on Wednesday said he has received numerous reports from post offices and colleagues about service cuts or looming closures in West Virginia and elsewhere. That prompted him to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy requesting an explanation.