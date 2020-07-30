Advertisement

Marching bands adapt to COVID-19

For band directors all over the region, the show must go on.
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In 40 years of teaching, Cabell Midland High School band director Tim James hasn’t had to prepare for a year quite like 2020.

“I’ve been through about everything in my long career but nothing whatsoever like this,” James said.

With parades and festivals all over the country being cancelled, marching bands are losing their main way to show off their talents.

That isn’t stopping band directors from marching forward, even if that means making halftime shows a little more still.

“This year, there’s going to be a lot more standing just so the kids that are out when they come back aren’t lost and still be able to do what we need to do,” said Fairland High School band director Keith Carper.

For schools in our region that pride themselves on performance and pageantry, it’s a tough sacrifice, but one they feel they need to take.

“We have to keep proper social distancing,” James said. “I don’t know how much movement we’ll be allowed to do.”

Click here for WVSSAC guidelines on marching bands.

