Marshall golfer takes lead at WV Amateur

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One college golfer replaced another at the 101st West Virginia Amateur on Wednesday. Marshall golfer Noah Mullens shot a 3 under par 67 to take a 1 stroke lead over first round leader and University of Charleston golfer Mitch Hoffman.

Huntington’s Cam Roam had the low round of the tournament with a 5-under par 65 at the Old White TPC course.

Hoffman and last year’s runner-up Philip Reale are one stroke behind Mullens at 4-under par.

13-time champion Pat Carter only 4 strokes behind at -1.

5-time champion Harold Payne made the cut for the 49th time in the 50 Amateurs he’s played.

The tournament returns to the Meadows Course at the Greenbrier Resort on Thursday.

