Mason County schools propose re-entry plan

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A year full of “what ifs” has school boards trying to plan out every possible situation that could come the 2020-2021 school year. On Wednesday, the Mason County Board of Education met for a special meeting to announce a proposed re-entry plan.

Superintendent Jack Cullen discussed things like students inside the building, transportation, school meals and face coverings during the meeting. This proposed plan would divide students up by last name, one group being A-K and the other L-Z. The first group would attend school inside the classroom on Mondays and Tuesdays while the other group would attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays would be a deep cleaning day.

“We’re going to go slow to go fast, we’re going to make sure our students and staff are safe while still providing a good education for our students,” said Superintendent Jack Cullen.

Cullen said the blended learning will go on for at least three weeks, after the three weeks school and health officials will re-group and re-evaluate.

“We’ll be evaluating everyday, I know that, we’ll look at it and see what’s going on. We’ll have the conversation in three weeks if things are fine and it’s still going to be another week or so until we go to the next level.”

That next level will be four days in, one day out. Meaning all students will go to school Monday through Thursday with Friday as a remote learning day.

Another big question discussed at the meeting, what will happen if a child becomes sick or tests positive:

“If a child becomes sick we recommend them to go get tested and then we’ll go from there, if they’re positive, we will quarantine the child and then we also contact their contacts and quarantine them for fourteen days,” said Jennifer Thomas an administrator at the Mason County Health Department.

Thomas also said every student and teacher in the sick child’s class, would also have to quarantine for two weeks.

“This is the cards we’ve been dealt with, we didn’t ask for this and we have the parameters we have from the health department, school nurses (and) state department,” Cullen told WSAZ. “We’re going to use all that information to make the best logical choice we have to educate our students and keep our students and staff safe.”

The board is asking for the public’s input on the proposed plan which you can find on their website here or on any of their social media outlets.

The board will vote on a final re-entry plan on August 4, 2020 at 6 p.m.

