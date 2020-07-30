NASA’S mission to Mars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Was there ever life on Mars? It’s a question that has intrigued us for centuries.

This morning, NASA launched a new rover to the red planet to take a step toward answering that question.

Scientists believe that ancient Mars was warmer, and had rivers and oceans, but did it once harbor life?

NASA Scientist Katie Stack Morgan spoke with Sarah on Studio 3 about the exciting mission and what they hope to accomplish.

