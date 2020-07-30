Ohio Gov. wants to ban liquor sales at bars after 10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he would like to order restaurants and bars stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m. each night.

During a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, DeWine said he has requested the Ohio Liquor Control Commission call a special meeting to consider enacting an emergency rule related to alcohol sales.

The request comes after outbreaks of the virus have been reported at bars across the state.

DeWine says he doesn’t want to order a second shutdown of the establishments, saying it would be “devastating” on Ohio’s bars and restaurants.

The ruling the Governor would like to see would prevent alcohol sales beginning at 10 p.m. each night, and cut off consumption by 11 p.m.

The businesses can stay open past those deadlines. DeWine says by cutting off sales, he believes it will help thin out crowds and slow the spread of coronavirus.

“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors,” said DeWine. “Patrons either stay at one location, sometimes for hours or bar hop. Either way, they interact with many different people - especially the younger crowd.”

Establishments that also serve food will still be able to serve meals until closing.

“I am mindful of the economic impact of these tough circumstances, but we must slow the spread of COVID-19,” DeWine said.

The Liquor Control Commission is set to meet Friday morning at 9.

DeWine said if the ruling is approved, he will sign an Executive Order that would make it effective Friday night.

