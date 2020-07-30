Ohio reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - In the last 24 hours, Ohio has seen the highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine says 1,733 new cases were reported Wednesday. The total stands at 89,626.

The death toll rose Wednesday by 20 which DeWine says is “on trend” with the last 21 days. In total, 3,442 people have died.

Despite the record rise, DeWine says 10 counties have been removed from the Level 3 or “Red” list.

The list from the Ohio Department of Health labels the spread of COVID-19 by county. Scioto County was one of the counties to be downgraded to Level 2 which indicates “increased exposure and spread” while Level 3 represents a “very high” exposure and spread.

Lawrence County is under a Level 3.

Athens, Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs Counties stand at Level 2, while Vinton and Pike Counties are considered Level 1.

DeWine says progress is being made in urban areas of Ohio, but the virus is still spreading more in the rural areas.

