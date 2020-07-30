Putnam County Schools releases draft re-entry plan

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Schools officials have outlined their “Roadmap to Responsible Return” plan for this coming school year it was just released to the public Thursday evening.

The plans are as follows:

Five-day model -- Students attend classes in person in accordance with CDS and state health guidelines. The plan features staggered re-entry to keep students and staff socially distanced. The plan also are divided into green (attending five days in person), yellow (two days in person) and red (zero days in person).

Putnam County Virtual -- Students receive instruction remotely using electronic devices including Apple iPads or Lenovo ThinkPads and using the Schoology or WV Learns platform. Distance learning would be provided by a Putnam County Schools teacher using PCS curriculum or through WV Virtual School provided by a WVVS teacher using WVVS curriculum. School officials may implement an evening Schoology hotline or tutoring.

Distance Learning -- Students also receive instruction with electronic devices. They would at minimum need to get on WiFi two times a weeks to upload their completed work and get new assignments.

West Virginia Virtual School – This plan would involve instruction through a WVVS teacher using WVVS curriculum with the WV Learns platform. Students can transition into and from virtual school at the semester grading term only.

Blended Learning -- Will only happen based on guidance from governor and health officials. Students registered with the yellow plan for the Five-Day Model would report to school two days a week.

School officials say social distancing will be maintained throughout all facilities to keep the mandated 6 feet of space consistent. Any deliveries to schools also would be done away from students.

The plan outlines two main options, one option being the five day model, which requires you to follow all safety guidance, and the Putnam County Virtual schooling. If parents choose the five day model, there will be a staggered re-entry plan.

That re-entry plan, which is pictured below will divide students by last name into two groups. On the first week, which is only four days, the first group will go to school Tuesday and Thursday and the second group will go Wednesday and Friday. The next week, group one will be in the class on Monday and Wednesday, group two one Tuesday and Thursday with Friday being a remote learning day for all students.

Next, the draft plan divides up which color for students who choose the five day model:

The plan also highlights food services, how kids will be able to get food to take home on their remote learning days. With the draft plan and during the two-week staggered re-entry, students that are not attending school the next day will have take-home meal options available.

The first day of school for students is Sept. 8, with the school year wrapping up for them on June 2, 2021.

The final plan is set to be voted on by the school board on Aug. 3.

