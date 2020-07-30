Route 40 shut down for several hours due to crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Part of Route 40 is shut down due to a crash involving a propane truck.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Martin County Sheriff, Route 40 on Backlog at Big Elk Church will be closed for hours.

The sheriff says you should use Route 2031 Elk Creek Road and 908 Turkey Creek Road as a detour.

