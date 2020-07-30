Scam sends unsolicited items by mail

INEZ, Ky. (WSAZ) - Residents in Martin County, Kentucky, appear to be the latest targets of a scam where people receive unexpected deliveries from overseas without explanation.

Inez resident Alisha Jude was confused when she got a package in the mail Tuesday she hadn’t ordered from China containing face masks.

“I’m just scared it’s got the virus on it or it’s got something else that we don’t know,” Jude said.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk says they’ve gotten several similar reports. He advises if you get a package in the mail from China you didn’t order, don’t open it, and don’t wear the masks.

“If you do happen to open a package and you were expecting a package, but it doesn’t contain what you ordered, I wouldn’t open it,” Kirk said.

Kirk says Kentucky State Police told him they’ve been getting similar calls in other counties about people getting unexpected packages of foreign seeds in the mail.

“They’ve urged people not to plant or distribute those seeds,” Kirk said.

Earlier this week, WNWO in Toledo reported on what sounds like the same scam happening there, known as “brushing.”

“What happens is overseas con artists send you merchandise,” Dick Eppstein, president of the Better Business Bureau Northwest and West Central Ohio and Southeast Michigan, said. “Sometimes they order things from Amazon, and it just arrives. You didn’t pay for it. You didn’t order it.”

Eppstein says this scam gives the illusion a business is credible by finding a person’s name and address online, sending the product to them, and writing a review using their name.

“They’re also boosting sales rankings, because they’re showing this high volume of product moving from point A to point B,” Whitehouse Police Deputy Chief Allan Baer said, “and we’ve learned it’s in Arizona, it’s in Ohio, it’s really pretty much all over the country.”

Department of Agriculture officials say you should not plant the seeds because they could be an invasive species that could be harmful to livestock and local plants. They say don’t throw them in the trash either, because then they could end up growing at a landfill.

People who’ve gotten unsolicited foreign seeds in the mail are asked to report it to their state Department of Agriculture.

If you’ve gotten one of the mystery packages, don’t throw it away. Contact your local police department so they can pass it on to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to be tracked.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.