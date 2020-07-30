Several outbreaks of COVID-19 reported in Lawrence County, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Though Scioto County has been downgraded to a Level 2 Public Health Advisory, Lawrence County remains at a Level 3 after several outbreaks have been reported.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Level 3 indicates a very high exposure and spread of the virus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says outbreaks of the virus have been reported at a church camp, funeral, restaurant, and long-term care in the county. He did not specify exact locations or facilities.

During a briefing Thursday, DeWine said the county is seeing a sustained increase in new cases which is “moving in the wrong direction.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.