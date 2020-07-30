Advertisement

Several outbreaks of COVID-19 reported in Lawrence County, Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says outbreaks of the virus have been reported at a church camp, funeral, restaurant, and long-term care in the county. He did not specify exact locations or facilities.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says outbreaks of the virus have been reported at a church camp, funeral, restaurant, and long-term care in the county. He did not specify exact locations or facilities.(Associated Press)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Though Scioto County has been downgraded to a Level 2 Public Health Advisory, Lawrence County remains at a Level 3 after several outbreaks have been reported.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Level 3 indicates a very high exposure and spread of the virus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says outbreaks of the virus have been reported at a church camp, funeral, restaurant, and long-term care in the county. He did not specify exact locations or facilities.

During a briefing Thursday, DeWine said the county is seeing a sustained increase in new cases which is “moving in the wrong direction.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ohio Gov. wants to ban liquor sales at bars after 10 p.m.

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he would like to order restaurants and bars stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m. each night.

Local

Ohio reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Gov. Mike DeWine says 1,733 new cases were reported Wednesday. The total stands at 89,626.

News

Flooding at Guyan County Club

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Flooding at Guyan County Club

Local

UPDATE | Route 60 shut down in Cabell County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Video sent into the WSAZ newsroom shows high water near 25th Street along 5th Avenue.

Latest News

News

Street flooding along 5th Avenue in Huntington

Updated: 1 hour ago
Street flooding along 5th Avenue in Huntington

Street Flooding

Updated: 1 hour ago

Breaking

Large tree falls and blocks portion of main road in Huntington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The tree came down in between 4th and 5th Streets.

Studio 3

NASA’S mission to Mars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
NASA Scientist Katie Stack Morgan on Studio 3.

Video

NASA'S mission to Mars

Updated: 2 hours ago
NASA'S mission to Mars

Studio 3

Marshall University Speech & Hearing Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Clinical Assistant Professor Jen Baker on Studio 3.