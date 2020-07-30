Advertisement

UPDATE | Route 60 shut down in Cabell County

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 7/30/20 @ 2:29 p.m.

Route 60 between 8th Avenue and Roby Road is shut down.

According to Cabell County 911, lines are down in all four lanes.

There is also several reports of high water across parts of Cabell County, including parts of Route 60, Norwood Avenue and at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.

5th Avenue is also shut down right now in between 4th and 5th Street due to a fallen tree.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/30/20 @ 2:16 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From 5th Avenue to Route 60, street flooding is being reported throughout parts of Cabell County after a burst of heavy rain.

Video sent into the WSAZ newsroom shows high water near 25th Street along 5th Avenue.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid portions of Route 60.

High water has also been reported in parts of Norwood Avenue and at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.

5th Avenue is also shut down right now in between 4th and 5th Street due to a fallen tree.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

