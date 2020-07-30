Two coronavirus deaths reported at West Virginia nursing home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says two people have died from a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home.

Justice announced the deaths at the Princeton Health Care Center at the same time he expressed concerns Wednesday about a bump in virus cases along the state’s southern and western borders.

Twenty people at the nursing home recently tested positive for the virus. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says contact tracing at the nursing home shows some people had traveled to the hard-hit area of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Confirmed cases in West Virginia have more than doubled in the past month

