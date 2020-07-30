Two Tied Atop The 101st WV Amateur

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A familiar name is once again atop the leaderboard at the WV State Amateur golf tournament as Pat Carter is looking for his 14th title. He’s joined at the top by one of the newer names in WV golf, Alex Easthom who is from Ravenswood and is a sophomore at West Liberty. Both have scores of -3 after 72 holes.

During the third round, Carter at one point got to -6 but faltered a bit after a rain delay and bogeyed three of his last 4 holes with a birdie in the mix as well. Easthom played +1 golf on his front 9 Thursday but answered with a strong back nine where he shot a 33.

Some other golfers are still within striking distance of the two. Jackson Hill is -2 while Ravenswood’s Mitch Hoffman is -1 and they are they only players under par. There are other local players inside top 15. Huntington’s Cam Roam and Milton’s Noah Mullins are +1. Hurricane’s Sam O’Dell, Barboursville’s Steve Fox, Scott Depot’s Chris Williams, Charleston’s Chase Wolfe and Hurricane’s Phillip Reale are situated at +2.

