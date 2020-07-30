Advertisement

Two Tied Atop The 101st WV Amateur

Pat Carter & Alex Easthom Are -3 After 3 Rounds
Pat Carter and Alex Easthom are -3 at the 101st WV Amateur
Pat Carter and Alex Easthom are -3 at the 101st WV Amateur(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A familiar name is once again atop the leaderboard at the WV State Amateur golf tournament as Pat Carter is looking for his 14th title. He’s joined at the top by one of the newer names in WV golf, Alex Easthom who is from Ravenswood and is a sophomore at West Liberty. Both have scores of -3 after 72 holes.

During the third round, Carter at one point got to -6 but faltered a bit after a rain delay and bogeyed three of his last 4 holes with a birdie in the mix as well. Easthom played +1 golf on his front 9 Thursday but answered with a strong back nine where he shot a 33.

Some other golfers are still within striking distance of the two. Jackson Hill is -2 while Ravenswood’s Mitch Hoffman is -1 and they are they only players under par. There are other local players inside top 15. Huntington’s Cam Roam and Milton’s Noah Mullins are +1. Hurricane’s Sam O’Dell, Barboursville’s Steve Fox, Scott Depot’s Chris Williams, Charleston’s Chase Wolfe and Hurricane’s Phillip Reale are situated at +2.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SEC Football To Start September 26th

Updated: 22 minutes ago
SEC Eliminates Non-Conference Games

Golf

Marshall golfer takes lead at WV Amateur

Updated: 17 hours ago
Marshall golfer takes lead at 101st WV Amateur

Sports

Poca golfer leads WV Amateur after first round

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
University of Charleston golfer leads WV Amateur after day 1

Local

KHSAA delays start of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The KHSAA voted on Tuesday that practices will start for fall sports the week of August 24.

Latest News

Sports

Clark to play in 1st WV Amateur

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
Marshall Hall of Famer to play in 1st WV Amateur

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

Justice ‘buying time’ before making decision on sports

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
As professional sports resume, and cases of COVID-19 among players are reported, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice says he is not at a point to make a call to cancel athletics in West Virginia.

Sports

WVU Announces Coaching Staff Changes

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
WVU Defense Will Be Coached By Committee

Sports

Virginia High School Delays Fall Sports To 2021

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT
No Fall Sports In Virginia High Schools This Year As They Are Moved To Spring Of 2021

Sports

Cleveland Rips Royals

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
Indians Beat Royals 9-2