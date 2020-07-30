Advertisement

Two vehicle crash causes road closure in Intstitute

(Gray)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two vehicle wreck has caused road closures in Institute late Thursday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened on Fairlawn Avenue just passed the Institute exit.

There were reports of minor injuries and entrapment. Fire crews are on scene.

The westbound lanes of Fairlawn Avenue will be shut down as the wreckage is cleared.

