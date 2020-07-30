Advertisement

Wettest weather of summer set to arrive

(KJCT)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The great heat summer of 2020 rolled on Wednesday. For a mercurial 26th day the high temperature made 90 degrees in downtown Huntington and Charleston. Meanwhile the sister cities of Parkersburg and Marietta have number that bettered by 1.

The driving force behind the heat this season has been  the “overall” dry summer weather. Sure there have been downpours, but for the most part they have been short-lived. Sure there have been cloudbursts, but only in select areas. It’s no wonder that we are running an almost 50% deficit is summer rains. Not a drought since we are coming off a wet spring, but an abnormally dry first half of meteorological summer.

All that talk of heat and dryness is about to change as the next 5 days we get into a tropically humid and showery period. So rather than highs in the 90s, 80s will dot the forecast into August. Rather than the terminology of scattered or isolated to describe the showers, instead widespread and common will be adjectives we use when talking of rain.

The debate now is will this be a very wet period as in 2″-3″ of rain as hawked by the “mighty” European weather model, or will the American equations of a more tempered 1″-2″ of rain wind up verifying?

Either way clouds and showers add up to our next risk of 90 degree heat being more than a week away!

