Advertisement

Woman wanted in connection with missing man case

Sky Smallwood is wanted on warrants, including tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.
Sky Smallwood is wanted on warrants, including tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.(Pikeville Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman is wanted in connection with the case of a missing man, Pikeville Police say.

Sky Smallwood is wanted on warrants, including tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.

Police say Smallwood, 37, is 5 feet 4 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blond to reddish-blond hair.

Investigators believe Smallwood is in the Richmond or Lexington area of Kentucky.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Pikeville Police Department at 606-437-5111 or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Route 40 shut down for several hours due to crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Martin County Sheriff, Route 40 on Backlog at Big Elk Church will be closed for hours.

News

WVSSAC passes new rules onto West Virginia principals

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
With the upcoming school year quickly approaching, principals in West Virginia are joining to talk about new plans regarding sports and extracurricular activities.

Local

Ohio Gov. wants to ban liquor sales at bars after 10 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he would like to order restaurants and bars stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m. each night.

Local

Ohio reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Gov. Mike DeWine says 1,733 new cases were reported Wednesday. The total stands at 89,626.

Latest News

News

Flooding at Guyan County Club

Updated: 2 hours ago
Flooding at Guyan County Club

Breaking

Several outbreaks of COVID-19 reported in Lawrence County, Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says outbreaks of the virus have been reported at a church camp, funeral, restaurant, and long-term care in the county. He did not specify exact locations or facilities.

Local

UPDATE | Route 60 shut down in Cabell County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Video sent into the WSAZ newsroom shows high water near 25th Street along 5th Avenue.

News

Street flooding along 5th Avenue in Huntington

Updated: 2 hours ago
Street flooding along 5th Avenue in Huntington

Street Flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago

Breaking

Large tree falls and blocks portion of main road in Huntington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The tree came down in between 4th and 5th Streets.