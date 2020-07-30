Woman wanted in connection with missing man case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman is wanted in connection with the case of a missing man, Pikeville Police say.

Sky Smallwood is wanted on warrants, including tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.

Police say Smallwood, 37, is 5 feet 4 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blond to reddish-blond hair.

Investigators believe Smallwood is in the Richmond or Lexington area of Kentucky.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Pikeville Police Department at 606-437-5111 or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.