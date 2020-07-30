Advertisement

WVSSAC passes new rules onto West Virginia principals

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With the upcoming school year quickly approaching, principals in West Virginia are putting their heads together to talk about new plans regarding sports and extracurricular activities.

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss two main changes that state lawmakers passed, in efforts to benefit students, parents, and coaches.

“Emergency rules. There’s new legislation about AEDs and homeschool,” said WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan.

Dolan says all West Virginia coaches will be required to abide by house bill 4497 which requires an AED on-hand at each sporting facility.

Under WVSSAC’s emergency action plan for medical training--depending on the sport, coaches will have to be trained in AED, CPR, or both.

New criteria is also in place that allows homeschoolers to become involved in school sports.

“You had to have been homeschooled last year, scored in the 4th stanine or higher on the national norm tests, be in good standing, and live in the district of the school you want to go to,” said Dolan.

Providing the opportunity for the ones who spend a majority of time learning alone, to be a part of a team.

