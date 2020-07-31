Another life lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in West Virginia.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An additional coronavirus-related death has been reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR officials have confirmed the death of a 98-year-old man from Raleigh County.

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, there have been 281,451 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,578 total cases and 116 deaths.

1,712 cases are still considered active in the state.

4,750 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (620/22), Boone (75/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (59/1), Cabell (303/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (125/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (66/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (71/0), Hancock (93/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (178/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (282/5), Kanawha (776/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (59/0), Logan (131/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (120/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (25/1), Mercer (136/0), Mineral (105/2), Mingo (115/2), Monongalia (869/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (31/1), Ohio (246/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (100/23), Putnam (157/1), Raleigh (159/5), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (177/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (220/11), Wyoming (21/0).

