At least 1 killed in multi-car crash in Charleston

Crews say the road will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.
A multi-car accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston has claimed at least one person's life.
A multi-car accident on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston has claimed at least one person's life.(WV 511)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one fatality has been reported Friday evening after a multi-car accident on MacCorkle Avenue and Corridor G in Charleston.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident involves five vehicles and happened just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Dispatchers also tell us there are multiple other injuries. The extent of those are unknown at this time.

MacCorkle Avenue is closed for an unknown amount of time as crews work to clean up the accident and investigate.

