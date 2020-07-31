Advertisement

Childcare center to remain closed

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A COVID-19 outbreak will keep the doors closed at a center for children in Charleston for another week.

That is according to a news release from the Kanawha Charleston Health Department that says both children and staff members at the Mel Wolfe Child Development Center have tested positive for the virus.

The center has been closed and the news release says it will remain closed now until at least August 10.

Deb Weinstein, chief executive officer of YWCA of Charleston "We're all in this together," Weinstein said. "The health and safety of our children and staff are of the utmost importance. We undertook and will continue to undertake all measures to keep them healthy."

According to the release the center told the health department when a staff member had a positive test and the facility was cleaned by the National Guard.

Parents were encouraged to have their children tested.

According to KCHD the center was following all of the guidelines put in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

