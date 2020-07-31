Advertisement

COVID-19 KY | 778 new cases, 23 positives under the age of 5

(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the state’s positivity rate deceased for the third straight day but that the state is seeing an increase of patients being admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 complications.

The positivity rate in Kentucky currently stands at 5.43 percent.

As of 4 p.m., Gov. Beshear said there were at least 30,151 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 778 of which were newly reported Friday.

Of the newly reported cases, 23 were children ages 5 and younger, Gov. Beshear said.

Four new deaths were reported Friday in the commonwealth, raising the death toll to 735.

There have been at least 629,706 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky and 7,481 people have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 Ohio | 1,533 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
47 new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported within the last 24 hours.

Local

Man arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Shane Ray Mosley, 34, was arrested after a home was searched in the 1400 block of 15th Street West in West Portsmouth.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

WSAZ Poca High School 2020 Graduation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Poca High School 2020 Edited Graduation WSAZ WQCW

Latest News

Local

Golden Corral location temporarily closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
A buffet chain has close temporarily closed a location in Cross Lanes, West Virginia due to a decline in sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

WSAZ Winfield High School 2020 Graduation

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Winfield High School edited 2020 Graduation WSAZ & WQCW

Local

New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, Boyd County has had 164 total cases, and 129 have recovered. Three people have died from virus complications.

Studio 3

Future of classrooms this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
CEO of Math Nation, Ethan Fieldman, on Studio 3.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Floyd County Schools reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago

Video

Future of classrooms this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Future of classrooms this fall