COVID-19 KY | 778 new cases, 23 positives under the age of 5

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the state’s positivity rate deceased for the third straight day but that the state is seeing an increase of patients being admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 complications.

The positivity rate in Kentucky currently stands at 5.43 percent.

As of 4 p.m., Gov. Beshear said there were at least 30,151 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 778 of which were newly reported Friday.

Of the newly reported cases, 23 were children ages 5 and younger, Gov. Beshear said.

Four new deaths were reported Friday in the commonwealth, raising the death toll to 735.

There have been at least 629,706 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky and 7,481 people have recovered from the virus.

