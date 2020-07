COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,533 new cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 89,626.

47 new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported within the last 24 hours. 3,442 Ohioans have now been lost to the pandemic.

1,463,508 people in the Buckeye State have received a COVID-19 test.

