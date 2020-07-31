Advertisement

Crews fight house fire in Huntington

Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire along 7th Street between 6th and 7th avenues.
Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire along 7th Street between 6th and 7th avenues.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene late Thursday night of a house fire in Huntington.

It happened along 7th Street between 6th and 7th avenues.

According to our crew at the scene, flames could be seen shooting from the roof just before 11 p.m.

Neighbors say the house is abandoned, but squatters have been known to go in often.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was inside when fire crews arrived.

