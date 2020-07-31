Crews fight house fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene late Thursday night of a house fire in Huntington.

It happened along 7th Street between 6th and 7th avenues.

According to our crew at the scene, flames could be seen shooting from the roof just before 11 p.m.

Neighbors say the house is abandoned, but squatters have been known to go in often.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was inside when fire crews arrived.

