Golden Corral location temporarily closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A buffet chain has close temporarily closed a location in Cross Lanes, West Virginia due to a decline in sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Platinum Corral confirms Friday that the Golden Corral in Cross Lanes closed Sunday.

Officials tell WSAZ.com a reopening date has not been agreed upon at this time.

Within the past couple of months, other Golden Corral locations in our region have closed permanently.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.