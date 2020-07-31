Advertisement

Gov. Justice wants students, facility at state colleges and universities tested for COVID-19

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Justice administration is pledging $2.5 million toward COVID-19 testing for students and facility at smaller colleges and universities in the state.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference.

“Let’s test everybody that’s going to be on our campuses.”

Gov. Jim Justice

Gov. Justice says the state will provide the money but it’s up to the colleges and universities to develop a testing plan.

Gov. Justice also announced Friday that West Virginia is listed as one of the fastest state’s in the country at distributing CARES Act funding.

The money the administration is giving to smaller institutions of high education will not come from CARES Act funding.

Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor of West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System, today released the following statement thanking Governor Jim Justice for providing $2.5 million to support COVID-19 testing at West Virginia’s colleges and universities: 

“On behalf of our colleges, universities, students, and campus communities, I would like to thank Governor Justice for this incredible support as we all continue working to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in West Virginia. Our public institutions are working shoulder-to-shoulder with one another, the Governor’s office, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the National Guard, and their local health departments to protect those within and around our campuses. Thanks to this support from the Governor, we will be able to ramp up testing in line with institutions’ fall reopening plans. This accelerated testing, combined with the far-reaching health and safety protocols schools have already activated, will allow students to continue their education – which is critical to their futures and the future of our state – with greater peace of mind.”

