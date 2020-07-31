Gully washers set summer standard

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

In a summer that has featured an overall lack of growing season rains, Thursday’s storms ranged from the bizarre (cloudburst in Central Cabell including B-Ville) to the welcomed (downtown Huntington browned lawns slurping in more than an inch of water).

The scope of the rains was far reaching though the intense flash flood producing rains were rather small. A measurement on a areal coverage map suggests an area as little as 2 miles wide by 5 miles long starting near Kinetic Park thru the Melissa-Martha area measured an average of 2 inches, most falling in a one hour period. The math of that cloudburst comes out to a mere 10 square miles seeing what amounted to true flash flood conditions.

So while street flooding was common (Arlington Blvd., thru Route 60 Huntington), the small stream flash flooding worthy of an alert from the National Weather Service was small encompassing Barboursville Park-the Esquire-Davis Creek-Eden’s Branch-Hughes Branch.

On the outside looking in at the heaviest rains, the river towns of Ashland and Ironton as well as Kanawha and Putnam (though from Buffalo to Ashton parts of North Putnam and south Mason experienced the deluge too).

Overnight into Friday new waves of showers and thunderstorms will be crossing the region. While the cloudburst risk is now over (Thursday’s action fed on the near 90 degree heat before the storms hit), any new downpour will be falling on a soaked ground which raises the ante for possible high water.

With a cloud cover, the air will remain muggy on Friday with the temperature held down in the 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, partial sun will break thru the extensive morning cloud and fog cover. Highs in the sticky 80s will pose the risk of afternoon showers and thunder both days.

