Large tree falls at Central Park in Ashland

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Crews were called out Friday morning to clean up debris after a large tree fell at Ashland’s Central Park.

No main streets surrounding the park are closed at this time.

However, officials say the 17th street side of Central Park will be closed through Chuck Woolery Drive until cleanup efforts are complete.

