Large tree falls at Central Park in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Crews were called out Friday morning to clean up debris after a large tree fell at Ashland’s Central Park.

No main streets surrounding the park are closed at this time.

However, officials say the 17th street side of Central Park will be closed through Chuck Woolery Drive until cleanup efforts are complete.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.