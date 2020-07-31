Local theater pivots to drive-in show

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” had to change things up because of the pandemic. First Stage Theater Company will host the production July 31 and August 1 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church at 8 p.m. drive in style. The performance will be broadcast over car radios. Tickets are $10 for individuals and $20 for a carload.

