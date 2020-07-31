Advertisement

Local theater pivots to drive-in show

By Sarah Sager
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” had to change things up because of the pandemic. First Stage Theater Company will host the production July 31 and August 1 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church at 8 p.m. drive in style. The performance will be broadcast over car radios. Tickets are $10 for individuals and $20 for a carload.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ohio Pharmacy Board backs down on banning drug for COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At issue is the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. The board banned prescribing the drug for the virus Wednesday and then changed its order on Thursday.

Local

New COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
70 cases are active in the county, officials say.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Recovered COVID‐19 patients needed for convalescent plasma donation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Kentucky Blood Center, which supplies blood and blood products to King’s Daughters, is seeking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma. This plasma is a component of blood that may provide antibodies to fight the virus.

Latest News

Back To School

Ohio University announces students will start fall semester remotely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
OU President M. Duane Nellis announced the changes Friday due to the growing concern about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the nation.

Local

Gov. Justice wants students, facility at state colleges and universities tested for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Justice administration is pledging $2.5 million toward COVID-19 testing for students and facility at smaller colleges and universities in the state.

Local

Martin County Harvest Festival cancelled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials made the announcement Friday.

Local

Large tree falls at Central Park in Ashland

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
No main streets surrounding the park are closed at this time.

Local

Another life lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in West Virginia.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,712 cases are still considered active in the state.

News

Kanawha County deputies investigating crimes at Sissonville Middle, High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Sissonville Middle School football field was vandalized late Thursday night.