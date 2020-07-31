Magistrate, Circuit Courts to close due to possible COVID-19 exposure

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of noon Friday, July 31, Boone County Magistrate Court and Circuit Court will be closed through the end of the day Friday, August 7.

Officials say the court has been made aware that an employee of the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has recently tested positive for coronavirus.

According to an administrative order, all employees of that office are now required to be tested for COVID-19.

Officials say magistrates will remain on call to handle any emergencies.

Family Court will remain open. Officials say the likelihood of exposure is minimal.

The Circuit Clerks Office will also remain open but with a reduced staff.

The Circuit Court will conduct all of its hearings until August 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. virtually, either by telephone or videoconferencing.

