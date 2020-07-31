Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

Shane Ray Mosley, 34, was arrested on drug charges after a home was searched in the 1400 block of 15th Street West in West Portsmouth, Ohio.
Shane Ray Mosley, 34, was arrested on drug charges after a home was searched in the 1400 block of 15th Street West in West Portsmouth, Ohio.(Southern Ohio Drug Task Force)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from West Portsmouth was arrested Friday on drug charges, according to information from Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer.

Shane Ray Mosley, 34, was arrested after a home was searched in the 1400 block of 15th Street West in West Portsmouth.

Investigators say the search turned up suspected fentanyl, a loaded 9mm handgun, digital scales, and $1,128 in cash.

Mosley is charged with trafficking drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile and having a weapon while under disability. He also had been wanted on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence.

Mosley was taken to the Scioto County Jail. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Monday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

The investigation was conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

