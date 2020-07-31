Man wanted for shooting in Ohio arrested in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted for a shooting that happened in Ohio was arrested in Huntington Thursday night. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Frankie Chappel was arrested in the West End of Huntington.

Zerkle said Chappel was the subject of a manhunt involving Huntington Police last week. Police blocked off part of downtown Huntington, near 5th Street, but Chappel got away.

Zerkle said Chappel tried to run from deputies Thursday. Deputies said he jumped from a roof and hurt his neck and back. Chappel was taken to the hospital.

WSAZ is working to learn more about the charges Chappel is facing.

There is no word yet when he will be released from the hospital. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

