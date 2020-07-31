Advertisement

Man wanted for shooting in Ohio arrested in Huntington

A man wanted for a shooting that happened in Ohio was arrested Thursday night in Huntington.
A man wanted for a shooting that happened in Ohio was arrested Thursday night in Huntington.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted for a shooting that happened in Ohio was arrested in Huntington Thursday night. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Frankie Chappel was arrested in the West End of Huntington.

Zerkle said Chappel was the subject of a manhunt involving Huntington Police last week. Police blocked off part of downtown Huntington, near 5th Street, but Chappel got away.

Zerkle said Chappel tried to run from deputies Thursday. Deputies said he jumped from a roof and hurt his neck and back. Chappel was taken to the hospital.

WSAZ is working to learn more about the charges Chappel is facing.

There is no word yet when he will be released from the hospital. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Stabbing sends one victim to the hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on the west side of Charleston.

News

Tree falls on home and two cars

Updated: 1 hours ago
One of the women who lived there told WSAZ that it sounded like a crashing sound, metal on metal.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

One injured in Huntington shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
One person was shot early Friday morning in Huntington

Latest News

Local

Minford Local Schools passes back-to-school plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say they have no change to the calendar as of now, but they do have different plans for the school year based on the amount of COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

Video

Putnam County Schools releases draft re-entry plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
The proposed plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year has been released for Putnam County Schools and features a variety of options.

Video

Flooding causes issues in parts of Cabell County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Heavy rain caused flooding issues in parts of Huntington and Cabell County.

Local

UPDATE | Man arrested after Milton shooting sends one to hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened late Thursday night along Smith Street.

Local

Crews fight house fire in Huntington

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened along 7th Street between 6th and 7th avenues.

Local

UPDATE | I-64 West reopens after crash in Huntington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The accident was reported around 10:40 p.m. near the 6-mile marker.