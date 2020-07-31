Advertisement

Martin County Harvest Festival cancelled

Officials made the announcement Friday.
Officials made the announcement Friday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greater Martin County Kiwanis Club has announced they are cancelling the 2020 Martin County Harvest Festival.

Officials made the announcement Friday.

They say it’s because it’s in the best interest of the health and safety of the citizens of Martin County and their festival patrons.

The 2021 festival is set for September 17 and 18.

