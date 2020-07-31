Advertisement

Milton shooting sends person to the hospital

Milton Police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital.
Milton Police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital.(WSAZ/Sarah Bankston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Milton Police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the police chief, the victim is in surgery.

That person’s condition is unknown.

The shooting happened along Smith Street.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Minford Local Schools passes back-to-school plan

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say they have no change to the calendar as of now, but they do have different plans for the school year based on the amount of COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

Video

Putnam County Schools releases draft re-entry plan

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The proposed plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year has been released for Putnam County Schools and features a variety of options.

Video

Flooding causes issues in parts of Cabell County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Heavy rain caused flooding issues in parts of Huntington and Cabell County.

Local

Crews fight house fire in Huntington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened along 7th Street between 6th and 7th avenues.

Latest News

Local

Semi crash closes I-64 West in Huntington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The accident was reported around 10:40 p.m. near the 6-mile marker.

News

New capacity limit for Kentucky restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
This week, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all Kentucky restaurants to limit their indoor capacity from 50% down to 25%.

Forecast

Gully washers set summer standard

Updated: 3 hours ago
In a summer known for heat and a lack of rain, Thursday afternoon's cloudburst gave parts of Cabell County as much rain in an hour as had fallen all July long!

Video

Marshall University students react to emphasis on virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
Marshall University students expect to be notified by university officials by Aug. 4 to determine which of their scheduled classes will be virtual learning.

Homepage

Childcare center to remain closed

Updated: 4 hours ago
A childcare facility will remain closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Marshall University students react to emphasis on virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Students expect to be notified by university officials by Aug. 4 to determine which of their scheduled classes will be virtual learning.