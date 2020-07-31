Milton shooting sends person to the hospital
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Milton Police are investigating a shooting late Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital.
According to the police chief, the victim is in surgery.
That person’s condition is unknown.
The shooting happened along Smith Street.
Other details are unavailable at this time.
