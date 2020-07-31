Minford Local Schools passes back-to-school plan

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Minford Local Schools passed their back-to-school plan, which will be officially announced by the school on Friday.

School officials say they have no change to the calendar as of now, but they do have different plans for the school year based on the amount of COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

The school will have plans called plan yellow, plan orange, plan red, and plan purple. Each will require basic things like mask wearing, social distancing, and daily health screenings. But major changes will take effect as cases increase -- like operating completely online.

To see the complete list of information, you can check the Minford Local Schools website.

