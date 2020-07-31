New capacity limit for Kentucky restaurants

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - This week, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all Kentucky restaurants to limit their indoor capacity from 50% down to 25%.

For Corbie Stull, owner of The Jockey Club in Ashland, this limitation sparks uncertainty.

“It lets me have 18 people in here, and I can’t make it,” Stull said.

On the other hand, for Joseph Clark, owner of The Mill Cafe & Bakery, limitation is all he knows.

“We opened at the end of March, right when all this started, so we were originally just doing curb side pickup. When they allowed us to open restaurants, it was at the 30% capacity and that was working for us,” Clark said.

Owners were left finding a way to balance out the lack of indoor seating.

“After we went from 30% to 25%, we took out the tables that we couldn’t have in the dining room anymore and put them on the sidewalk,” Clark said.

But for Stull, this limitation makes it harder to make ends meet.

“My family members are the ones keeping this going,” Stull said.

Those family members are volunteering their time to fill in for his employees who are now making more money on unemployment.

Public Health Director Chris Crum, with the Greenup County Health Department, says out-of-state vacationers influenced this recent capacity limit.

“They dined out while they were on vacation and they were in those hotspots. After about two weeks we started seeing an exponential increase since then, and we feel like that’s the best way to get it under control right now,” Crum said.

