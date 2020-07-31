Advertisement

New capacity limit for Kentucky restaurants

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - This week, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all Kentucky restaurants to limit their indoor capacity from 50% down to 25%.

For Corbie Stull, owner of The Jockey Club in Ashland, this limitation sparks uncertainty.

“It lets me have 18 people in here, and I can’t make it,” Stull said.

On the other hand, for Joseph Clark, owner of The Mill Cafe & Bakery, limitation is all he knows.

“We opened at the end of March, right when all this started, so we were originally just doing curb side pickup. When they allowed us to open restaurants, it was at the 30% capacity and that was working for us,” Clark said.

Owners were left finding a way to balance out the lack of indoor seating.

“After we went from 30% to 25%, we took out the tables that we couldn’t have in the dining room anymore and put them on the sidewalk,” Clark said.

But for Stull, this limitation makes it harder to make ends meet.

“My family members are the ones keeping this going,” Stull said.

Those family members are volunteering their time to fill in for his employees who are now making more money on unemployment.

Public Health Director Chris Crum, with the Greenup County Health Department, says out-of-state vacationers influenced this recent capacity limit.

“They dined out while they were on vacation and they were in those hotspots. After about two weeks we started seeing an exponential increase since then, and we feel like that’s the best way to get it under control right now,” Crum said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Semi crash closes I-64 West in Huntington

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The accident was reported around 10:40 p.m. near the 6-mile marker.

Forecast

Gully washers set summer standard

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a summer known for heat and a lack of rain, Thursday afternoon's cloudburst gave parts of Cabell County as much rain in an hour as had fallen all July long!

Video

Marshall University students react to emphasis on virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Marshall University students expect to be notified by university officials by Aug. 4 to determine which of their scheduled classes will be virtual learning.

Homepage

Childcare center to remain closed

Updated: 2 hours ago
A childcare facility will remain closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Latest News

News

Marshall University students react to emphasis on virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Students expect to be notified by university officials by Aug. 4 to determine which of their scheduled classes will be virtual learning.

News

Putnam County Schools releases draft re-entry plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
The proposed plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year has been released for Putnam County schools.

Video

Marching bands adapt to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
No band camps and fewer parades bring big changes to the marching band program this upcoming season.

News

New capacity limit for Kentucky restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
This week, Governor Beshear ordered all Kentucky restaurants to limit their in-door capacity from 50% down to 25%.

News

Marching bands adapt to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
No band camps and fewer parades bring big changes to the program.

Local

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, Greenup County has had 89 cases, and 44 people have recovered.