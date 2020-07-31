Advertisement

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Greenup County

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.

The number of total confirmed cases in the county now stands at 92.

5,589 have tested negative for the virus and 56 people in the county have recovered.

Currently, the Greenup County Health Department says 35 cases are active.

