New COVID-19 case confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A new COVID-19 case is confirmed in Boyd County, according to the Boyd County Emergency Management agency.

It announced Friday that the case involves a 19-year-old woman who’s isolating at home.

Overall, Boyd County has had 164 total cases, and 129 have recovered.

Three people have died from virus complications.

