New COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Seven new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours in Scioto County, Ohio.

70 cases are active in the county, officials say.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments also reported that 8 more people have recovered bringing the total to 112 recoveries.

No new hospitalizations were reported Friday.

17 patients are currently in the hospital with virus complications.

Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health downgraded the county from a Level 3 Red back to Level 2 Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory system.

Scioto County was classified Level 3 Red due to four indicators of the system including new cases per capita, increase in new cases, non-congregate cases and outpatient visits.

According to ODH, Scioto now only meets three indicators for the advisory system and not all the indicators are related to cases.

