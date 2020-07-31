Advertisement

Ohio University announces students will start fall semester remotely

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio University has announced updated plans for their approach for the upcoming fall semester.

OU President M. Duane Nellis announced the changes Friday due to the growing concern about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the nation.

The Fall semester will begin as scheduled on August 24, but will have a phased approach to keep students, faculty, staff and the community safe.

On the Athens Campus, they will be doing a multi-phased return. In Phase 1, a limited number of graduate and undergraduate students in a carefully selected set of academic programs will be allowed to go back to the Athens campus with requirements including social distancing with face coverings for all students, faculty and staff. These programs require in-person experiences throughout the semester to meet required accreditation or to access campus facilities or equipment. These students will be notified as soon as possible, but no later than August 7.

Students in programs not requiring to be in-person instruction to meet accreditation or required to access essential on-campus facilities or equipment will begin their fall classes remotely on August 24 and continue remotely until at least through September 27.

“In keeping with recommended guidance and recognition of this evolving situation, we are implementing plans that are supported by our public health, state, and medical partners to reduce the density of our students, faculty and staff,” President Nellis said. “While we remain committed to the highest-quality academic experience for our students, the ultimate goal is to minimize risks to our Bobcats during a time in which COVID-19 cases are on the rise.”

University officials say they will monitor conditions and seek advice from public health officials to inform a second phase, which is set to begin on September 28.

To read more about OU’s plans, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Southern Local District board approves back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The board of education voted to provide two options, face to face five days per week and a remote learning option for those who do not want to come back.

News

Preparing for rural remote learning without internet

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
|
By Brendan Tierney
Clay County Schools is preparing a plan to ensure students are able to learn remotely even without internet service.

Ohio

Southern Local School District plans for fall

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
|
By John Lowe
About 75 percent of parents in the Southern Local School District says it's time to have kids back in class.

News

Logan County approves multiple return to school options

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Logan County Board of Education approves three options for reopening schools in the fall.

Latest News

Back To School

President Trump addresses the reopening of America's schools

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT

Local

Clay County Schools releases information on the 2020-2021 school year

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Clay County Schools have announced plans for going back to school in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

South Point Local Schools releases information on reopening school plan

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The South Point Local School District has released information on their 2020-2021 back to school plan.

West Virginia

Interview with W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. - VOD

News

Caring for vulnerable children with school buildings closed

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Handle With Care program has been forced to adapt to still assist children following traumatic events with school buildings closed due to COVID.

Local

Chesapeake School District announces plan for upcoming school year

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Chesapeake School District has released their plan for the 2020-2021 school year.