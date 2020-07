HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Huntington.

The shooting happened a little after 2 in the 1800 block of 8th Ave. Police at the scene say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Huntington Police have surrounded the area where the shooting took place. No one is in custody.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.