Power outages reported in West Virginia after strong storms
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Strong storms that moved through our region overnight and this morning have cause a few power outages.
According to AEP’s outage map, the counties with the highest outage numbers Friday morning are Wayne, Cabell and Kanawha.
- Wayne: 1,263 outages
- Cabell: 479 outages
- Kanawha: 382 outages
As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, the estimated restoration time was in between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in Wayne County.
A restoration time has not been given for the other two counties.
