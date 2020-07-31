Power outages reported in West Virginia after strong storms

(WSAZ) - Strong storms that moved through our region overnight and this morning have cause a few power outages.

According to AEP’s outage map, the counties with the highest outage numbers Friday morning are Wayne, Cabell and Kanawha.

Wayne: 1,263 outages

Cabell: 479 outages

Kanawha: 382 outages

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, the estimated restoration time was in between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in Wayne County.

A restoration time has not been given for the other two counties.

