Advertisement

Recovered COVID‐19 patients needed for convalescent plasma donation

(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Blood Center, which supplies blood and blood products to King’s Daughters, is seeking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma. This plasma is a component of blood that may provide antibodies to fight the virus.

“Kentucky and King’s Daughters have recently seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. This continues to have a large impact on our community and more patients are requiring hospitalization,” said King’s Daughters Chief Medical Officer and Hospitalist Stacy Caudill, M.D. “If you’re a survivor having fought off COVID-19, you are the heroes we need. The plasma in your blood can literally save lives. Please consider donating today.”

The Kentucky Blood Center says it was the first community blood center to collect plasma from a recovered COVID‐19 patient after the FDA approved the experimental treatment for critically ill patients on March 26. Since that time, KBC has assisted numerous hospital partners with the plasma collection and to date has collected more than 120 donations of convalescent plasma for Kentucky patients. 

To date, more than 370 doses of plasma has been sent to Kentucky hospitals to treat patients.

KBC has established an online registry form where recovered COVID-19 patients can express their interest in being a donor.

KBC encourages individuals who either had a positive COVID‐19 test or have tested positive for COVID antibodies to complete the registry questionnaire. Potential donors will need documentation of their positive COVID-19 test. A patient may then be able to donate if they have been symptom-free for at least 14 days.

The plasma donation itself takes less than an hour. 

At this time, donations are being collected in the Lexington area. However, if enough people from the Ashland area show interest, it may be possible to bring a mobile donation unit.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Back To School

Ohio University announces students will start fall semester remotely

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
OU President M. Duane Nellis announced the changes Friday due to the growing concern about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the nation.

Local

Gov. Justice wants students, facility at state colleges and universities tested for COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Justice administration is pledging $2.5 million toward COVID-19 testing for students and facility at smaller colleges and universities in the state.

Local

Martin County Harvest Festival cancelled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials made the announcement Friday.

Latest News

Local

Large tree falls at Central Park in Ashland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
No main streets surrounding the park are closed at this time.

Local

Another life lost to the COVID-19 pandemic in West Virginia.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,712 cases are still considered active in the state.

News

Kanawha County deputies investigating crimes at Sissonville Middle, High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sissonville Middle School football field was vandalized late Thursday night.

Local

Power outages reported in West Virginia after strong storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to AEP’s outage map, the counties with the highest outage numbers Friday morning are Wayne, Cabell and Kanawha.

Local

Ohio liquor board approves halt of restaurant, bar alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (FOX19)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the order so this will take effect Friday.

News

Hurricane High School 2020 Graduation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hurricane High School 2020 edited Graduation WSAZ WQCW