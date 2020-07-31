Semi crash closes I-64 West in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A tractor-trailer wreck late Thursday night has temporarily closed Interstate 64 West near the West Huntington exit, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported around 10:40 p.m. near the 6-mile marker.

There’s no word about possible injuries or how long the interstate will be closed.

