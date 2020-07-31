Sissonville Middle School football field vandalized

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Sissonville Middle School football field was vandalized late Thursday night.

A post on the school’s Facebook page says, “These actions are selfish and amount to stealing from the hardworking tax payers in this community. Funds that would have went towards educational opportunities will now be diverted to property repair.”

Security camera footage is being viewed Friday morning by the school’s principal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sissonville Middle School, Kanawha County Schools, or the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

