Advertisement

Stabbing sends one victim to the hospital

A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on the west side of Charleston.
A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on the west side of Charleston.(AP)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on the west side of Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatch, the stabbing was believed to have taken place near Lee St. West early Friday morning. While the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital they are not forthcoming with details about the incident and have been arrested for outstanding paperwork.

The Charleston police department is working on an investigation of the incident.

We will be following this developing story and bring you the latest information right here on WSAZ.com.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man wanted for shooting in Ohio arrested in Huntington

Updated: 1 hour ago
Frankie Chappel was arrested in Huntington Thursday.

News

Tree falls on home and two cars

Updated: 1 hours ago
One of the women who lived there told WSAZ that it sounded like a crashing sound, metal on metal.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

One injured in Huntington shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
One person was shot early Friday morning in Huntington

Latest News

Local

Minford Local Schools passes back-to-school plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say they have no change to the calendar as of now, but they do have different plans for the school year based on the amount of COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

Video

Putnam County Schools releases draft re-entry plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
The proposed plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year has been released for Putnam County Schools and features a variety of options.

Video

Flooding causes issues in parts of Cabell County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Heavy rain caused flooding issues in parts of Huntington and Cabell County.

Local

UPDATE | Man arrested after Milton shooting sends one to hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened late Thursday night along Smith Street.

Local

Crews fight house fire in Huntington

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened along 7th Street between 6th and 7th avenues.

Local

UPDATE | I-64 West reopens after crash in Huntington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The accident was reported around 10:40 p.m. near the 6-mile marker.