Stabbing sends one victim to the hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on the west side of Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatch, the stabbing was believed to have taken place near Lee St. West early Friday morning. While the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital they are not forthcoming with details about the incident and have been arrested for outstanding paperwork.

The Charleston police department is working on an investigation of the incident.

